Is it going to be Kiara or Rashmika for Allu Arjun’s next?

Allu Arjun’s film with Trivikram has been in the news for the past one week, thanks to the constant updates that keep flowing out from the camp. With a plan to get it started by the Sankranthi festival, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in the process leading to it.

According to the latest buzz in Tollywood, both Kiara Advani and Rashmika Mandanna are in the running to play the female lead in the film. Kiara, who made her debut with Bharat Ane Nenu last year, is now turning out to be a hotshot heroine in the region with a lot of offers flowing to her plate. On the other hand, Rashmika too had a blockbuster run with Geetha Govindam last year and is now getting done with her portions for Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade, a socio-political drama.

Allu Arjun’s last release in Naa Peru Surya didn’t do too well at the box office, and the actor is desperate to get back to winning ways with this film for which he has waited long and hard. Simultaneously, he is in talks with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame for a romantic entertainer which just might take off by the mid of the year.