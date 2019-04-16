Is it Nithya Menon or Shraddha Kapoor for Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s RRR?

In Com Staff April 16 2019, 5.57 pm April 16 2019, 5.57 pm

After the stupendous blockbuster film Baahubali 2, director S S Rajamouli began his next film RRR last year. RRR is a multi-starrer that features Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and others. The film is about the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitharama Rao and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British rule. The budget of the film is supposed to be 300 crore. To play the female lead opposite junior NTR, British actress Daisy Edgar Jones was roped in.

But recently, the team announced that she is no longer working in this project. This is primarily said to be because of the injury of Ram Charan in one of his gymming sessions. This kind of made the shooting schedule a little haywire and the dates of Daisy Edgar Jones were not available later on. There were many speculations now as to who will be replacing the English actress. One is not sure if Rajamouli would opt for an Indian actress or still keen to have a British one.

There are also talks that Nithya Menon has been approached to play the role but it appears that she is yet to give her consent. Meanwhile, our sources have a different take on this. They say, “Rajamouli and team are considering Hindi actress Shraddha Kapoor to replace Daisy.” It has to be recalled that Shraddha is also making her debut in Tollywood through Mahesh Babu’s Saaho. Since RRR is releasing in Hindi too, the presence of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shraddha might turn beneficial for the film. An official confirmation is awaited.