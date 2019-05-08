  3. Regional
Is Jayam Ravi pairing up with Taapsee in his next?

Regional

Is Jayam Ravi pairing up with Taapsee in his next?

The release of comic entertainer Comali, which is gearing up for a release in the month of July.

back
Ahmed of Endrendrum PunnagaiComaliJayam RaviKajal AggarwalLakshmanSamyuktha HegdeSaravananTaapsee PannuTrending In South
nextK Bhagyaraj takes a dig at ghost films at the Aghori trailer launch

within