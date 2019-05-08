Is Jayam Ravi pairing up with Taapsee in his next?

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 4.12 pm May 08 2019, 4.12 pm

Even though his landmark 25th film has been locked with Romeo Juliet director Lakshman, Jayam Ravi is silently managing some of his upcoming films including the one with Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai fame. The project is slated to take off by the third quarter of the year, and is said to be an emotionally strong film based on an army man. And the latest news coming in is that Taapsee Pannu has been signed up to play the female lead in this film.

“Taapsee was looking out for scripts of quality, and she could not miss the opportunity when she came across this one. There are just a few formalities to be completed, but you can say that she is on board,” says a source in the know. Taapsee, after making a splash with Dhanush’s Aadukalam, went on to do few more films in the south before rippling huge waves with a lot of quality outings in Bollywood. However, she is soon marking her Tamil comeback with Ashwin Saravanan’s invasion thriller Game Over, which is at the final stage of completion. Doing a big ticket film with a star like Jayam Ravi will only increase her fan base down south, getting her more opportunities in the industry where it all began.

Jayam Ravi is now looking forward to the release of his comic entertainer Comali, which is gearing up for a release in the month of July. The actor has nine different looks in the film, which is said to be a love story that travels over a period of 30 years. Kajal Aggarwal and Samyuktha Hegde are the female leads here, while Yogi Babu provides comic relief. The film is the directorial debut of Pradeep Ranganathan, and has music by Hip Hop Tamizha.