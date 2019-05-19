Is Karthi a lucky charm for Tamil cinema’s talented young directors?

Siddarthsrinivas May 19 2019, 12.41 pm May 19 2019, 12.41 pm

Over the past few years, there have been a lot of announcements on young directors going forward and joining hands with big stars in the industry. Stars like Superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith and Vijay have now realised that working with young talents is the best way to gain attention, and have been listening to stories from many relatively new names in the industry. But looking at the graphs of all these directors, there seems to be a common denominator and that is actor Karthi. Most of the directors who have worked with Karthi have gone on to do films with big stars in their immediate next projects, and that shows how the actor could be a lucky charm for all of them.

In hindsight, director Siva was one of the first to be bitten by the bug, as he went on to do four films with Ajith after directing Karthi in Siruthai first up. Director Ranjith, before doing two successive films in Kabali and Kaala with Superstar Rajinikanth, had worked with Karthi in Madras. In the same way, H. Vinoth made Theeran Adhigaram Ondru with Karthi and has now directed Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai, while Lokesh Kanagaraj who is now giving finishing touches to Kaithi will go on to direct Vijay next.

This coincidence doesn’t only prevail in the Tamil industry, as it draws a line upto Vamshi Paidipally, the director of Mahesh Babu’s recent blockbuster Maharshi too. Vamshi had worked with Karthi in his last film Oopiri, which also starred Nagarjuna. Going by this interesting pattern, it is exciting to see how Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s next with Karthi, and his forthcoming third film would turn out. Let’s keep a tab on this!