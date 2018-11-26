Is Mani Ratnam reviving Ponniyin Selvan next?

Ace director Mani Ratnam came out with flying colors earlier this year with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the exciting multi-starrer that told us the engrossing story of three brothers who bury their own graves in the thirst for the throne. The director won back his fans who he lost after his grossly disappointing films such as Kadal and Kaatru Veliyidai.

Basking in the success, it looks like Mani Ratnam is finally getting back to the desk of his dream project – the onscreen adaptation of the Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan. The director has been in talks with various big actors and production houses for the past few years but in vain.

Now, we hear that he has convinced Vijay, Vikram and STR to be a part of the project, with an idea to start it off in 2020. Sources have even stated that a look test has been completed for Thalapathy Vijay’s appearance, but there is no official word on it yet.

Mani Ratnam is also producing a relationship drama, which will be directed by Dhana Sekaran of Padai Veeran fame. Govind Vasantha, who delivered an excellent score for the Vijay Sethupathi – Trisha starrer 96, has come on board to compose music.