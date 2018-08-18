Is Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam based on the novel Ponniyin Selvan?

Ponniyin Selvan continues to be the dream for a lot of filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. First, it was Kamal Haasan, and then Selvaraghavan. And later, during one of his interviews for OK Kanmani, ace director Mani Ratnam had reinstated that the idea of bringing the historical novel to the big screen is still alive and kicking in him.

Mani Ratnam had also pitched the idea to a couple of producers in the industry, but due to budget and practical constraints, the project never took off. But now, it looks like the director has taken a leaf out of the book for his upcoming venture Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Sources say that Mani Ratnam has used many instances from the novel to pen his characters.

The four male characters from the film were individually revealed over the course of last week on social media. Arvind Swami’s character goes by the name Varadan, while Vijay Sethupathi is Rasool and Arun Vijay plays Thyagu. STR will be seen by the name of Ethi, while the rest of the cast is yet to be put forth to the audience.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam gears up for a grand release on September 28. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, and will be launched in the first week of September.