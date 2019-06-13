Siddarthsrinivas June 13 2019, 6.21 pm June 13 2019, 6.21 pm

After his splendid performance cricket-based drama Jersey, Nani is now finishing off his duties for Gang Leader, his upcoming film with Vikram Kumar. And, soon after this, he will be starting work on his upcoming film with Mohan Krishna Indraganti. The latest news coming in from the camp is that Nani will be essaying the role of a murderer with a motive in the film, while Sudheer Babu who plays the cop will be cracking down the case. After a long time, this film brings back Nani in negative shades, as his fans will get to see another side of the actor which could be explored further. According to sources, "Nani’s back story has strong reasoning for the murders, which will the bottom line of the film."

The director has already begun shooting for the film with Sudheer Babu, as Nani will be joining them a little later on. The shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad. Sudheer has allotted a call sheet of 30 days for the film, with his combination scenes with set Nani to be canned next month.

At first, Dulquer Salmaan was supposed to be seen in Nani’s role, with the latter playing the role of the cop. But unfortunately, Dulquer walked out of the project citing date issues that clashed with his other commitments in Hindi and Tamil. Therefore, director Mohan Krishna Indraganti decided to go in with the idea of role changeover, handing on Dulquer’s role to Nani.

After completing the current schedule in Hyderabad, the team will be moving to Bangkok to shoot for the pending portions. Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas who play the female leads in the film will be joining the unit very soon to can their portions. This is indeed one of the interesting films in Tollywood’s pipeline, and we will have to wait and see whether Nani can continue his successful run with this one as well.