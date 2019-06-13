Siddarthsrinivas June 13 2019, 6.16 pm June 13 2019, 6.16 pm

Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is remembered for its controversial audio launch that took place a few weeks ago, in which senior actor Radha Ravi passed cheap comments on the actress. The statements shook off huge talks in the #MeToo wave, bringing in attention from all around the nation. Though things were hot between the team members of the film, it was settled out as the makers fixed release date for the 14th of June. However, the latest news coming in is that Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is likely to be pushed from its date, due to a court issue regarding the title.

Director Balaji Kumar, who made his directorial debut with the film Vidiyum Munn, has filed a case in the court saying that the title belongs to him. The filmmaker initially bought the rights for late writer Sujatha’s novel of the same name and has now come up saying that he won’t be able to make his film on the novel if Nayanthara’s film hits the screens. Balaji asked for an interim stay on the film, holding it until the issues are sorted out. However, the makers of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam are still confident about bringing the film to the screens by Friday, after sorting out the issue with Balaji amicably.

As Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’s Hindi version Khamoshi is also turning up on the same day, it makes sense for the Tamil version also to release alongside it, so that the makers can evade review pressure and other such hurdles. The Hindi version of the film has Tamannaah in the lead role with Prabhu Deva playing the antagonist.

Kolaiyuthir Kaalam is an official remake of the Hollywood thriller Hush. The film has Nayanthara playing a speech and hearing an impaired character who unfortunately falls into trouble at her own house when it is invaded by a stranger.