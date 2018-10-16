Is Nazriya’s Kollywood comeback round the corner?

Nazriya Nazim was an extremely popular actress who quickly rose to fame in the Malayalam and Tamil industries with many hits to her name. In Kollywood, she made her debut with Nivin Pauly’s Neram and also went on to do films like the blockbuster Raja Rani, Naiyaandi and Thirumanam Ennum Nikkah. It was only after her marriage with Fahadh Faasil that her acting career had come to a halt, but she did turn it around with Anjali Menon’s Koode earlier this year.

And now, it looks like Nazriya is all set to pay heed to her fans in Tamil Nadu, as she is on the verge of signing a new Tamil film. Some sources have already stated that it would be the Tamil remake of Pink, which will star Thala Ajith.

Ajith who is shooting for his action entertainer Viswasam right now will start working on this new film by the end of the year. H Vinoth of Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame will be helming the project, touted to be made as a quickie, shot over the course of just 40 days.

Ajith will be reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original, while Nazriya is said to be finding herself in Taapsee’s character. The official word on this development is eagerly awaited!