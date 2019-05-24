Is Salman Khan doing a cameo in Prabhas' Saaho? Here's the truth...

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 4.13 pm May 24 2019, 4.13 pm

Prabhas’ fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Saaho to release. Just a few days back, the makers announced that the film will see the light of the day on August 15 and this has made fans extremely happy. Although not much is known regarding the film, it is obvious that Prabhas will be seen in extreme action mode. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen alongside him as his leading lady. Now, rumours were doing the rounds that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will have a cameo in this film. However, the director of Saaho - Sujeeth, has denied these rumours. In a recent interview, he claimed that these rumours are false and Salman Khan has not been approached.

In the same interview, Sujeeth also stated that the film’s shoot has been completed and that the project is currently in the post-production stage. It was being said that the antagonist of the film Neil Nitin Mukesh, had asked Salman to do a cameo and even briefed him about the film. Saaho already has many actors from Bollywood playing integral roles in the film but, it looks like Salman fans will not get to see him in this big-budget film. Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Shrivastava are all part of the stellar cast. Shraddha will be seen essaying the role of a cop in this film.

Prabhas reportedly trained very hard for his role, as it is full of action sequences and we have already seen a glimpse of it in the teasers. It will be interesting to see whether the film lives up to all the hype that has been built up surrounding it. It is being said that Prabhas will be dubbing for the Hindi version of the film too! Stay tuned for more updates...