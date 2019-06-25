In Com Staff June 25 2019, 5.41 pm June 25 2019, 5.41 pm

Director Nirmal Kumar made a mark with his debut film Salim starring Vijay Antony. His second film was Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Arvind Swami, which is mired in a tangle and is yet to make it to the big screens. Now, he has begun to work on his next with Sasikumar as the lead. The film produced by Kalpataru Pictures has Sarathkumar in an interesting role. The title of this film was reported to be Nana by a section of the media, which claimed that Nana is actually an acronym for Naan Narayanan. However, the director has rubbished the same.

Director Nirmal Kumar in an exclusive chat with us, revealed, “Nana is not the title of my film with Sasikumar sir. We are yet to come up with a title and I don’t know how some sections of the media are claiming this to be the title. We would be releasing the first look along with the title on the 11th of July. If the title gets finalised before, I would definitely tell you”. The film was being shot in Mumbai and the unit is currently busy with the production work in Hyderabad. It is said to be the first film of Sasikumar which has an urban premise. He is reportedly playing a cop.

Now that we have some kind of an update on the film’s title, we do have some more information on the shooting status. The film is almost half done in the sense that fifty per cent of the shoot is completed. Apparently, Sasikumar will be seen in a new avatar which hitherto he was not seen. He has gone in for a total makeover for this film, we hear. Veteran director Bharathiraja plays an important role in the film that has Radhan scoring music with Ganesh Chandra’s cinematography. On Sasikumar’s other projects, he has Suseenthiran’s Kennedy Club, SR Prabhakaran’s Kombu Vecha Singamda, Gautham Menon’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, and Samuthirakani’s Nadodigal 2.