Is Shah Rukh Khan signing Thalapathy 63? Here’s the truth!

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 8.13 pm March 28 2019, 8.13 pm

It is a given that we have some exciting updates every day on Vijay 63 aka Thalapathy 63. The mother of all such updates would have to be this. Kollywood corridors have been buzzing with the news that the Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan is to become a part of this movie which already has an ensemble cast. This has created tremendous buzz in many of the online platforms, who have been giving various versions and extensions of this piece of information. However, we have some authentic clarification regarding this!

We checked with our sources close to the team of Vijay 63 and they vehemently denied this news. Our sources close to the movie's unit state, “Shah Rukh Khan is not there in Vijay 63 and we don’t know how such rumours gather momentum. The film’s shooting is proceeding as per plan.” As reported earlier, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had recently been brought on board to strengthen an already star-studded cast. Right now the cast list boasts of Nayanthara, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Anandaraj and a number of other actors.

It indeed would have been great if King Khan Shah Rukh Khan had also become a part of this movie. It surely would have taken the anticipation levels for this film to a stratospheric height. Perhaps King Khan has different plans, though. Thalapathy 63 is directed by Atlee under the production of AGS Entertainment. The unit is working towards a Diwali release for the film. GK Vishnu is handling the camera and AR Rahman is scoring the music for this film. The shoot is currently happening in Chennai with utmost security so that the public do not disturb the progress.