Lmk June 09 2019, 12.38 pm June 09 2019, 12.38 pm

The multifaceted SJ Suryah has had a great summer as an actor thanks to the handsome success of Monster, directed by Nelson Venkatesan and produced by Potential Studios. The film released along with Sivakarthikeyan’s biggie Mr Local braved the initial slow start and took the lead in the race eventually. Despite the release of big films such as NGK and now Kolaigaran, Monster is still playing with a few shows in theaters in the A centers of TN. It will hit the 25 days mark on Monday; a genuine Hit it most certainly is. Suryah has apparently been accepted with wide open arms by the family audience and kids and he has already spoken fondly at the success meets of the film about how this success has given a lot of momentum to his career as a lead hero.

SJ Suryah was rumoured to be in the running to play the lead negative role in Thala 60, Ajith’s next film after Nerkonda Paarvai with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. His meeting with Boney in Mumbai gave rise to these rumours. SJS himself denied this news by posting a tweet.

Dear all , it’s a fake news that I am part of thala 60 .... I have great respect for our Ajith sir and @SrideviBKapoor ji ......... don’t spread such fake news... thx ... sjs — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 7, 2019

It must be noted that SJS had directed the landmark Vaali with Thala Ajith in dual roles. The film was a phenomenal success back in 1999 and launched SJS in a big way. He was supposed to do New also, with Ajith and Jyotika, but that plan didn’t materialize; he went ahead and made his lead hero debut in New along with Simran as the heroine.