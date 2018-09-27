Is Tamannaah on the verge of being paired up with the biggest Tollywood star?

Tamannaah is one actress who has skillfully balanced her routes through the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries. She is a household name across India now, thanks to her inclusion in Baahubali and many other hits across the country. And now, she is on the brink of slotting herself a role opposite none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi in his film, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Interestingly, Tamannaah is playing an important role in Sye Raa, but will not be paired with Chiru as he has Nayanthara in the role of his wife. However, it looks like director Koratala Siva has already initiated talks within the unit for his upcoming film with the Megastar, which will start rolling next year. An official announcement is awaited in this regard.

Tamannaah’s films at this point of time include the Telugu remake of Queen – That is Mahalakshmi, the emotional Tamil drama Kanne Kalaimaane where she has shared the screen space with Udhaynidhi Stalin, the jolly entertainer F2 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy apart from Devi 2 for which she is currently shooting. With such variant films across all languages, the actress has set her slate for a wonderful 2019.