Is Thaman the acting composer for Prabhas’ Saaho?

Aravindha Sametha is a huge blockbuster right now and one of the main reasons why the film turned out to be so exciting was Thaman’s score, which totally upped the intense sequences in the film. The musician is now enjoying a fantastic year in Tollywood, with four hit albums – Bhaagamathie, Tholi Prema, Chal Mohan Ranga and now Aravindha Sametha. According to sources, Thaman is now working on the background score for the teaser of ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas’ action adventure, Saaho.

Even though Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have worked on the songs of the film, Thaman has been brought in for his special skills to work rapidly and also catch the pulse of the audiences. Director Sujeeth has been instrumental in making this decision and believes that it will work hugely in favour of the film.

The teaser of Saaho will be unveiled on the account of Prabhas’ birthday, which falls on the 23rd of October. A grand launch is being planned by the makers, with the who’s who of the Telugu industry making an appearance along with the entire cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Thaman is working on the final mix of Ravi Teja’s Amar Akbar Anthony, an entertainer that is slated to hit the screens next month.