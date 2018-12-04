Is Vijay Sethupathi playing a gangster in Rajinikanth’s Petta?

The character poster of Vijay Sethupathi as Jithu in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action entertainer Petta was unveiled this evening. From the looks of it, Vijay Sethupathi is playing an old-school gangster in the film, as he is seen with a gun and a briefcase.

The poster also has Rajinikanth’s shadow in the background, which gives us a clue on an epic face-off between the two in the film. As of now, director Karthik Subbaraj has successfully kept the storyline under wraps and we will have to wait for the teaser in order to get an idea on what the film is about.

The makers have set up an elaborate promotional plan in the days running to the film’s release for the Pongal weekend. More character posters will be put out in the coming days, with the audio launch set to take place on the 9th of December.

After the monstrous success of 2.0 which is running to packed houses all over the globe, Superstar Rajinikanth is looking to maintain his stronghold at the box office with Petta. The only hurdle for the film is that it is releasing alongside Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, a mass entertainer that arrives with huge expectations and positive buzz. Whatever the result, 2019 is sure, to begin with a bang!