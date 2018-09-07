image
Friday, September 7th 2018
English
Is Vijay Sethupathi tired of performance-oriented roles?

Regional

Is Vijay Sethupathi tired of performance-oriented roles?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 07 2018, 7.06 pm
back
Arun KumarChiranjeeviEntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalInstagramOru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and JungaRajinikanthregionalSethupathiSye Raa Narasimha ReddyThalaivarVijay ChandarVijay Sethupathi
nextRatsasan Teaser: Vishnu Vishal dons the khaki in this intriguing crime thriller!
ALSO READ

Vijay Sethupathi discreetly shoots for Kaaka Muttai director Manikandan’s film

Vijay Sethupathi to stay in his zone as he joins Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi raves about Mani Ratnam after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam