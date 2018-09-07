Is Vijay Sethupathi tired of performance-oriented roles?

Nothing is working out for Vijay Sethupathi this year. After a pretty good 2017, both his films, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren and Junga, flopped at the box office, but the actor some respite from his special cameo in Imaikkaa Nodigal. Four of his films are lined up for release in the next six months, with all of them boasting of strong roles for him to showcase his acting potential.

But with his next move, Vijay Sethupathi has dropped a clue that he wants to take a break from the serious roles that require his full attention. Yes, the actor has just signed his next with Vijay Chandar of Vaalu and Sketch fame. At a point of his career where he could just turn the tables with the fantastic projects that he has in hand including the biggie with Superstar Rajinikanth, this one comes off as a surprise.

However, the shoot for this new film will only go on floors in February 2019, as the actor is busy with his current commitments until then. On his agenda, is the Thalaivar film, Sethupathi fame director Arun Kumar’s thriller and finally, the magnum-opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Megastar Chiranjeevi.