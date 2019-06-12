Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 4.57 pm June 12 2019, 4.57 pm

After doing a couple of critically acclaimed films like Seethakathi and Super Deluxe apart from his outing with Superstar Rajinikanth in Petta, Vijay Sethupathi is back with another release in Sindhubaadh, the commercial action entertainer that will arrive at the theatres on the 21st of June. The important members of the cast and crew met the media on Tuesday in Chennai, speaking a lot about the film. One of the interesting things that were immediately spoken about after the event was about how Sindhubaadh could be a modern-day version of the epic Ramayana. And it was Vijay Sethupathi, who spilt the beans on it.

“Sindhubaadh is a story that focuses on the relationship between a husband and wife. It is quite similar to a story we’ve all known for years, where a man crosses the seas to save his wife who has been abducted. If I reveal the exact meaning of what I’m saying here, they will make it news and create a controversy out of it,” said the actor with a grin. Going by the teaser, it looks like Vijay Sethupathi and his son will fly to the far east to bring back Anjali, who gets kidnapped by the baddies.