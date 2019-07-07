In Com Staff July 07 2019, 12.34 pm July 07 2019, 12.34 pm

It is a known fact that Ram Pothineni is currently working on his upcoming movie iSmart Shankar, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh, who is also producing it along with Charmme under the Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banners. The movie went on floors earlier this year and shooting happened across the country in various places including Hyderabad, Goa, and Varanasi. This movie's teaser was released on May 15th to coincide with Ram's birthday. Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agarwal are said to be the two female leads in this movie. Now, we have an exciting update on this movie's progress.

It has now been reported that the shoot for iSmart Shankar has been wrapped up and that the movie is now in the post-production stage. This movie's makers originally stated that it would be released in June but the release has now been slated for July 18th. So, we guess that the iSmart Shankar team are on a tight schedule to get the post-production work done in time. Reports state that in this movie, Ram is said to be playing the role of a street smart guy who mysteriously gets a SIM card installed inside his head. Nabha is reportedly acting as a Civil Engineer while Nidhi will be seen as a doctor. Mani Sharma has composed the music for this movie, which has cinematography by Raj Thota and editing by Junaid Siddiqui.

