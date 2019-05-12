iSmart Shankar: Talkie portions done, teaser to be unveiled on May 15

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 7.30 pm May 12 2019, 7.30 pm

It is already known that Ram Pothineni’s next release with director Puri Jagannadh has been titled iSmart Shankar. The film’s shooting has been going at a fast pace and Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh are the female leads in it. Now, an interesting update has come across the film. Our sources have informed us that the film’s talkie portions have been wrapped up! Well, that sure is incredible news! Sources have also informed us that the teaser of the film will be releasing on the lead actor’s birthday!

Our sources revealed, “iSmart Shankar’s talkie portions have been shot and only four songs are left to be shot. The team is going to Europe later this month or early in the month of June to shoot them.” The makers have also planned to unveil the teaser on Ram’s birthday, that is on May 15. Charmme Kaur shared the big news on her Twitter profile on Sunday. She also shared the video bite of Puri Jagannadh revealing the teaser release date. Reports state that the teaser will be action-packed like every other Puri movie.

Puri and Charmme Kaur are producing iSmart Shankar under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banner. Along with the lead actor, the cast also includes Puneeth Issar, Sathya Dev, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu, Madhu Singampalli, Kuldeep Singh and Deepak Shetty. Touted to be an action entertainer, the film’s music has been given by Mani Sharma. It sure will be exciting to see how the teaser turns out! Stay tuned.