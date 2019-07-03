In Com Staff July 03 2019, 10.02 pm July 03 2019, 10.02 pm

Ram Pothineni’s next big release, as already known, is with Puri Jagannadh and it has been titled iSmart Shankar. The film has Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles and has been postponed from July 12 to July 18. While the makers had already released the teaser a while back, recently. the makers unveiled its trailer. Now, let’s talk about the trailer a bit. Ram is seen in an uber-masculine, loud and extremely violent character and we are sitting here wondering whether we still are in 2019 or not. The trailer consists of everything that is wrong in today’s world.

The first scene itself shows Ram hitting people and (obviously) being proud of his deeds. As the trailer proceeds, we see an extremely colour-coated loud film which only preaches violence and toxic masculinity. While one may think that the worst is over, we saw even more horrible scenes. Ram is seen treating the women in the film like any other object. It’s 2019 and the actor is seen dragging the women by their pants or just forcefully putting them on his shoulder. One might sit and think what exactly was going on in the director’s mind when he shot these or even thought about these. Just like the teaser, the trailer hardly has any scenes dedicated to the women. Like come on, Ram’s beard is probably given more importance in the film than the women characters.