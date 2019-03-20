Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fails to repeat the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal magic!

Harish Kalyan tasted heady success with Pyaar Prema Kaadhal last year. The film was a breezy love story which was bolstered in a big way by Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and the lead pairing of Harish and his Bigg Boss housemate Raiza Wilson. PPK braved competition from Vishwaroopam 2 and had a highly productive run in theaters last year. The film grossed about 10 crore in TN, against all expectations.

The same success was expected from Harish’s latest love story Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum as well. The pre-release response to the songs and trailer were all very positive for the team. But upon its release last Friday, IRIR garnered mixed reviews for its dark, aggressive treatment of an abusive relationship in which the girl is mostly at the receiving end of the angry and rough hero. The overly long second half was when the film went downhill after a promising beginning.

Harish’s performance is being unanimously applauded but IRIR has mostly been rejected by the audience. The film grossed 2.24 crore in TN (Chennai city gross of 48 lakhs) after its opening 3 days. This is a fairly decent opening figure (at low levels) but there was no growth over the weekend due to the underwhelming talk prevailing for the film. There is no noteworthy Tamil release this week, and that gives IRIR some leeway to have a decent 2nd weekend. We have to see if the film can manage a turnaround after this!