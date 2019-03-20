image
Thursday, March 21st 2019
English
Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fails to repeat the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal magic!

Regional

Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fails to repeat the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal magic!

IRIR made 2.24 crore in Tamil Nadu after its opening 3 days.

back
Box OfficeHarish KalyanIspade Rajavum Idhaya RaniyumPyaar Prema KaadhalYuvan Shankar Raja
nextAiraa director Sarjun KM explains Nayanthara's stardom in an interesting manner!

within