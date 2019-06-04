Siddarthsrinivas June 04 2019, 2.21 pm June 04 2019, 2.21 pm

Over the past few days, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has been at the receiving end of online hate. Netizens were unhappy with his harsh comments in a recent interview and his behaviour at a concert thereafter. Ilaiyaraaja recently called out 96 composer Govind Vasantha as a man who lacks masculinity, as the narrative of the film required a lot of his songs to be reused, to which Govind had to adhere. This didn’t go down well with the netizens, who lashed out at Ilaiyaraaja for the lack of maturity, labelling his statements and examples as illogical. On Monday, composer Shabir was jokingly questioned about the number of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs being used in the background score of his upcoming film Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, to which he had an interesting reply.

“Yes, I have used two of Raja sir’s songs. There is an important reason for that. When I was four years old, I used to go to bed only if the song Thenpandi Cheemayile (Ilaiyaraaja’s song) was played. And then at the age of 12, they bought me a keyboard and the first song that I learnt to play was the same Thenpandi Cheemayile. It gets registered in the subconscious mind. It is Ilaiyaraaja sir’s fault because his music has affected us so much. It can’t be changed. Music directors in our generation are definitely inspired by the greats such as MSV sir, AR Rahman sir and Raja sir. I’ll proudly say it that we have used two songs of his in our film,” said the composer.

Coming from a Singaporean background, Shabir is a composer who has kept himself busy with many projects down in Kollywood. His recent song Yaayum for the movie Sagaa turned out to be a huge chart-buster, stacking up millions of views on YouTube. Shabir hopes to strike it big with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, a political comic satire written and directed by Karthik of Black Sheep fame. The film is the second production venture for actor Sivakarthikeyan following Kanaa.