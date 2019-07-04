In Com Staff July 04 2019, 5.52 pm July 04 2019, 5.52 pm

Miya George made her Kollywood entry through Amara Kaaviyam which had the beautiful score of music composer Ghibran. The film also was produced by actor Arya for his brother Sathya, who was the lead in the film. The film received mixed reviews but Miya was appreciated for her performance. Later on, the petite beauty was seen in films such as Oru Naal Koothu and later Indru Netru Naalai directed by Ravikumar Rajendran. The film was one of the firsts in the Tamil film industry that talked about time travel in a lucid and interesting manner. The film had Vishnu Vishal as the hero. The sequel of Indru Netru Naalai was announced recently and it looks like Miya will take over her role from the first part to the sequel as well.

It was also said that Priya Bhavanishankar of Monster fame is the heroine in this film. But sources close to the development team of the sequel tell us, “The team wants to retain almost all the cast members from the first film, in its sequel too to maintain continuity. Except for the antagonist who dies in the film, rest of the cast members will be the same in the sequel too. In that sense heroine Miya George also will play the lady lead in this film. Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran will be taking on their respective roles”. There are also certain changes with respect to the technical team. Hip Hop Thamizha who had composed tunes in Indru Netru Naalai will be replaced by Ghibran for the sequel.

As regards the director, assistant of Ravikumar Rajendran, who directed the first part, will call the shots in the sequel. His name is S P Karthi. Dinesh Krishnan will replace Vasanth as the director of photography in the second part which will be bankrolled by CV Kumar of Thirukumaran Entertainment. It has to be recalled that Indru Netru Naalai was a well made intelligent film that very engagingly discussed time travel that could be understood by laymen also without shoving too much of technical data on to their throat. Since Ravikumar is right now busy with his film with Sivakarthikeyan, it appears that his associate Karthi has taken over the mantle of this sequel. The film begins shooting in September. Stay tuned and we will update you!