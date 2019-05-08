IT officials conduct a raid at the office of Maharshi's producer

Lmk May 08 2019, 5.00 pm May 08 2019, 5.00 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi is gearing up for its grand worldwide release in a few hours from now. The advance bookings are happening at a great rate and the film is certain to take a humongous opening in all release centers. This being the case, IT officials have conducted a raid at one of Maharshi’s producers Dil Raju’s office premises. We had reported about the great pre-release income that Maharshi has generated for its producers through the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all other non-theatrical revenue streams. This total revenue amounts to close to 150 crore, and hence the IT officials have supposedly conducted checks at the producer’s office in Hyderabad. They are reportedly inquiring about the budget, total pre-release business details and the expected collections of this Mahesh Babu biggie.

There have been earlier instances too when such raids have happened on the eve of the release of a big film. All this adds to the drama and craze surrounding the film, and this latest Maharshi episode is no different!

Maharshi is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and has Pooja Hegde as its female lead. Mahesh plays Rishi, a character which goes through three different stages and phases - a college student, a business magnat and a farmer. He has said in a recent interview that Maharshi will showcase the vintage Mahesh Babu that his fans and the audiences love. The film carries a run time of close to three hours and has been certified with a U/A rating.