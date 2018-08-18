It’s a trilingual for Siddharth and GV Prakash's next

Siddharth and GV Prakash have started shooting their upcoming multi-starrer directed by Sasi - of Picchaikaaran fame. The film is said to be an emotional roller coaster ride and will feature the leads as brothers-in-law.

Now, an interesting tidbit from the camp has flown out stating that the film would be made as a trilingual project, thus, releasing in the Tamil, Telugu, and (reportedly) Hindi. While the first two are confirmed, it remains to be seen whether the team would actually shoot is as a Hindi film or would opt for a dubbed version.

The principal shoot of the film will take place in Chennai. Kashmira Pardeshi has been roped in play the female lead opposite GV Prakash in the film, while Siddharth’s pair is yet to be revealed.

Produced by Abhishek films, Prasanna Kumar cranks the camera for the film while the editing will be done by Sanlokesh of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame. GV Prakash, himself, will be composing the music.

The composer-turned actor is now looking forward to the release of his Adangathey and Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which will be his immediate releases this year. On the other hand, Siddharth has completed Saithaan Ka Bachcha with Kappal director Karthik G Krish and is now simultaneously shooting for his horror comedy with debutant Sai Sekhar.