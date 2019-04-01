It’s confirmed! Samantha is not working with Prabhas

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 5.13 pm April 01 2019, 5.13 pm

2019 has started off on a great note for Samantha, with her latest release Super Deluxe opening to great reviews. Her performance in the movie is being raved about and coming in for praise from all quarters, especially for taking up such a bold role. Meanwhile, she is also awaiting the release of her Telugu movie Majili, in which she is pairing up with her husband Naga Chaitanya for the first time post their wedding. Sam has also wrapped up shoot for her upcoming O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, with director Nandini Reddy. Of late, there have been very high speculations that Samantha will be pairing up with Prabhas in his next movie, after Saaho. We bring to you an official statement on this.

We got in touch with the official spokesperson for Samantha to enquire about the authenticity of these reports and he refuted them. He said, "News of Samantha working with Prabhas is false. She will next begin work on the Telugu remake of 96!" This Telugu remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie 96 will star Samantha and Sharwanand in the lead roles and is to be bankrolled by famous producer Dil Raju. 96's director Prem Kumar himself will be directing the Telugu remake and the original composer Govind Vasantha will be scoring for this movie as well! The shoot for this movie is said to begin on April 6th.

Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a romantic drama that will also star Divyansha Kaushik as the second female lead. Chay will be seen as a cricket player who gets separated from his girlfriend and is forced into a loveless marriage with Samantha. This movie will be hitting screens on April 5th! Samantha also has O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave, which is said to be a heroine-centric comedy drama based on the South Korean film Miss Granny! Produced by Suresh Productions and People's Media Factory, this movie will also have veteran actress Lakshmi essaying an important role! Stay tuned for further updates...