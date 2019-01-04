It's confirmed! Viswasam will certainly clash with Petta on January 10

In the recently launched Viswasam trailer, the team had just mentioned that their film will be a Pongal release without revealing the actual date. On the other hand, the Petta team had mentioned that their film will hit the screens on January 10th, along with their trailer. This led to some rumors that Viswasam will hit the screens only on January 14th or 15th, leaving the opening weekend to Petta.

The Viswasam team has now eliminated all such uncertainties regarding their release date with an official announcement that they will also release on January 10th. The “othaikku otha” dialogue of Ajith in the Viswasam trailer will actually be a reality now as it’ll be a direct one on one showdown between Viswasam and Petta.

The reason why the Viswasam team didn’t announce their release date till now was that they didn’t get the censor certificate (a clean U) in their hands. It’s a rule in the Tamil industry that unless and until the censor certificate is in their hands, a film cannot announce its final release date officially.

The trade buzz is very positive on Viswasam as a mass flick for Thala Ajith’s fans and also a family friendly film rich in sentiments. It’s expected to be a sure-shot hit this Pongal.