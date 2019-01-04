image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

It's confirmed! Viswasam will certainly clash with Petta on January 10

Regional

It's confirmed! Viswasam will certainly clash with Petta on January 10

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   January 04 2019, 4.23 pm
back
EntertainmentPettaregionalThala AjithViswasam
nextJayam Ravi on how he could control his wife only during Adangamaru's making
ALSO READ

Box office report 2018: Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta amongst worst performers

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Karwa Chauth to Taimur's candid pic with Sara Ali Khan; a look at 2018's viral Instagram posts

Sonakshi Sinha knows how to cheat her way to a pizza!