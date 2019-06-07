In Com Staff June 07 2019, 12.03 am June 07 2019, 12.03 am

Love Action Drama is an upcoming Malayalam film that features Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. The film is the debut vehicle of Dhyan Sreenivasan, son of acclaimed director and actor Sreenivasan and brother of actor cum director Vineeth Sreenivasan. Nivin Pauly announced on Twitter that the film has wrapped up shooting. Now, it will proceed to the next phase of post-production. Produced by Aju Varghese, Visakh Subramaniam and M Star production, the film went into making last year but was stalled in the interim but has finally completed now.

Said to be a spinoff of Dhyan’s father Sreenivasan’s 1989 film Vadakkunokkiyanthram, Love Action Drama has the musical score of Shaan Rahman. Taking to his social media handle, Nivin Pauly had shared a picture of the unit celebrating the wrap up of the film with cake cutting and Nivin and Nayanthara sharing the cut cake piece. The film would be an Onam release this year. Vadakkunokkiyanthram dealt with marital discord that had the husband doubting his wife’s fidelity due to his inferiority complex. The film was also made into many other Indian languages.