Allu Arjun’s next big film with Trivikram Srinivas had kicked off a while back. The film has been progressing at a fast pace and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. Tipped to be a commercial entertainer, this untitled film has Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. It is going by the name of AA19 for now. Now, the director has taken to Twitter and given a massive update regarding the film! He has revealed that the film will release for Sankranthi next year! This means that the Box Office will be a war-zone for two big actors - Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun! This surely will be something to look forward to!

It is not new news that Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are both two of the biggest stars in the industry, thus a clash between them may be quite interesting to see. Of course, after the news was announced, fans are divided as to whom to support and which movie to watch first. Let’s see how it turns out to be. While Mahesh Babu’s film will be something to do with an Army background, Allu’s film will be a romantic entertainer. So, the two will surely put up a big fight. AA19 will see Trivikram and Allu Arjun teaming up for the third time after Jalsa and S/o Satyamurthy. Both turned out to be hit ventures so expectations are pretty high for this one too.

Important update for all the fans and film lovers regarding #AA19. The #TrivikramSrinivas directorial starring Stylish Star @alluarjun and @hegdepooja will release for Sankranthi 2020. Let's celebrate this festival with our family!@MusicThaman #PSVinod @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/5KljX2mxPz — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) July 10, 2019