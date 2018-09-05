It's going to be Vijay vs Dhanush this Diwali

After being in production for the past 2 years due to financial hiccups, the shoot of the Gautham Menon directorial Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT) finally came to an end. Pictures from the team's wrap-up party with a cake cutting ceremony have made it to the internet. The film has also been announced as a Diwali release, getting Dhanush's fans really excited after the frustrating wait over the past couple of years.

Megha Akash and Sasikumar are the other important actors in ENPT, which has some splendid songs by Darbuka Siva. The songs are sure to give a push to the film's opening.

Sasikumar plays Dhanush's elder brother in the film and it is said to be an action romance film, similar to Gautham's 2016 Hit Achcham Yenbathu Madamaiyada with STR and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles.

So, it's going to be Vijay’s Sarkar vs Dhanush’s ENPT this Diwali. Vijay and Dhanush's films have clashed quite a few times as festival releases over the past few years (Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and Polladhavan - Diwali 2007, Villu and Padikathavan - Pongal 2009, Kaavalan and Aadukalam - Pongal 2011 to name a few). Interestingly Dhanush's films have emerged victorious every given time. But will this Diwali be different?Let's wait and watch!