Kiccha Sudeep’s fans have been waiting to watch his most anticipated film, Pailwaan, for quite some time now. This film is produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures and it will see Aakanksha Singh in the lead role opposite Sudeep. Recently, the makers released the theme song from the film and needless to say, Sudeep looked absolutely mesmerising and strong in it! The film's release has been postponed for quite some time now but the actor has finally revealed the release date! Taking to Twitter, Sudeep announced that the film will release on September 12!
Sudeep took to Twitter and revealed that the film will be releasing on 12th of September and added that the delay happened because of the coordination required between all the language distributors. He apologised to his fans for the same and said that the audio launch will be happening at Chitradurga and the details will be given out soon! Along with this, he also uploaded posters from the film where he is seen as a boxer and well, he looks fit as a fiddle! Although many reports said that the release date was changed so that it does not clash with Saaho, Sudeep has cleared out that the actual reason was delay in coordination and nothing else. Pailwaan is set to release in five languages and wanting to get the release of all the versions on the same date, this delay happened.
According to a report in the media, the director said that the bulk of the screens are outside Karnataka, thus coordination was necessary. "It was absolutely necessary to coordinate and take the consensus of distributors in all five languages," director S Krishna told a leading media. The report also states that the tentative date for the audio release is August 10 but it all depends on the availability of all the stars. Stay tuned!