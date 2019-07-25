In Com Staff July 25 2019, 7.55 pm July 25 2019, 7.55 pm

Kiccha Sudeep’s fans have been waiting to watch his most anticipated film, Pailwaan, for quite some time now. This film is produced by Swapna Krishna under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures and it will see Aakanksha Singh in the lead role opposite Sudeep. Recently, the makers released the theme song from the film and needless to say, Sudeep looked absolutely mesmerising and strong in it! The film's release has been postponed for quite some time now but the actor has finally revealed the release date! Taking to Twitter, Sudeep announced that the film will release on September 12!

Sudeep took to Twitter and revealed that the film will be releasing on 12th of September and added that the delay happened because of the coordination required between all the language distributors. He apologised to his fans for the same and said that the audio launch will be happening at Chitradurga and the details will be given out soon! Along with this, he also uploaded posters from the film where he is seen as a boxer and well, he looks fit as a fiddle! Although many reports said that the release date was changed so that it does not clash with Saaho, Sudeep has cleared out that the actual reason was delay in coordination and nothing else. Pailwaan is set to release in five languages and wanting to get the release of all the versions on the same date, this delay happened.

Sept 12th it is.#PailwaanOn12Sept Coordination that had to happen between all language distributors for a new release date caused the slight delay in announcement, Apologies. Audio function date at Chitradurga Wil be announced shortly. 🤗🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/QUk4RVxi2H — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 24, 2019