Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram wasn’t having a great time at the box office until his last release 118. The film, which was a thriller drama, turned out to be a decent grosser and gained much appreciation from the audience. Now we had already informed you that the actor has been very cautious in picking his next few scripts. Also, we had earlier reported that Kalyan Ram is set to work in a film with Satish Vegesna and now it has been confirmed officially! The makers of this film took to Twitter to announce that the project is indeed happening and none other than Mehreen Pirzada has been roped in to play the female lead!

It has also been announced that renowned music label Aditya Music, is venturing into production with this film. This film will be a family entertainer and the music is by Gopi Sundar. This upcoming project is being presented by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Many reports state that the film has been titled All is Well but nothing has been made official about the title yet. Reportedly, the makers are looking to rope in top technicians and cast members for this film, which is going to be made on a limited budget. The film will hit the screens in December. Director Satish is known for his movies which revolve around marriage, like the National Award-winning movie Satamanam Bhavati, that revolved around the concept of marriage from a parents point of view.

