It's official: Suriya to team up with Siva for a commercial action entertainer!

Siddarthsrinivas April 22 2019, 7.27 pm April 22 2019, 7.27 pm

Looking back at what has happened in 2019 for Tamil cinema, and Viswasam would definitely be the biggest cinematic event of the year. Thala Ajith and director Siva joined hands for the fourth time, resulting in an ultimate all-time blockbuster that enjoyed a solid run of over 100 days at the box office. Viswasam went on to become Ajith’s biggest grosser in his career, beating the record for the highest collections in Tamil Nadu too. And now, it has been announced that Siva’s next film would be with Suriya, who is currently one of the busiest actors in Tamil cinema.

The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green, and will have music composed by D Imman who is a go-to composer for rural subjects. After a long gap, Suriya will be returning to his mass image with this film that is expected to be a commercial action entertainer. Though Suriya has been doing some very interesting films off late, his fans are waiting for a big blockbuster at the box office just like how Ayan and Singam did back in 2009 and 2010 respectively. This, is the best shot at achieving such an output.

Suriya is now looking forward to the release of his political drama NGK, which is slated to hit the screens on the 31st of May. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and has Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet as the female leads. NGK is not his only release this year, as his big-budget action thriller Kaappaan is also ready to arrive on the 30th of August. The actor is currently shooting for his film with Sudha Kongara titled Soorarai Pottru, a biopic based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.