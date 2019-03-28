It's official! Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2 produced by Suriya will release on April 5 with U certificate

Director Vijay Kumar’s super hit film Uriyadi, which released in 2016, earned a lot of praises, especially from the youth. Thus, when the political thriller got a sequel, people were without a doubt extremely excited about it. Uriyadi 2, which is being produced by Suriya under his banner 2D Entertainment, is already in its post-production stage and we had already told you that the film will now release on April 5. Now, it has been confirmed that the film will hit the screens on the said date.

The production house, 2D Entertainment, took to Twitter to share the news that the film has been given a U certificate and it will release on April 5. Well, since the film got a U certificate, it is no doubt that it will fare well among the young people too. Uriyadi was based on politics and caste thus the sequel might also be on the same lines. But, it has been reported that the sequel will not take off from where Uriyadi had ended.

The film stars Vijay, newcomer Vismaya and Madras Central fame Sudhakar. Music for the film has been composed by 96 fame Govind Vasantha. The cinematography of the project is by Praveen Kumar and Linu has done the editing. What is left to be seen now is whether Uriyadi 2 does as well as it’s prequel or not since the expectations are very high. The film will be clashing with GV Prakash’s Kuppathu Raja at the Box Office. Stay tuned for more updates.