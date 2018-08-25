It's raining gold for team Sandakozhi 2!

We had reported earlier that the lead heroine of Sandakozhi 2, Keerthy Suresh, had gifted gold coins to all the 150-odd members in her unit on the last day of her shoot.

Recently, the film’s producer-hero Vishal and director Lingusamy pulled off a similar act and gifted gold coins to the entire unit and treated them to sumptuous food. In addition to this, Lingusamy also donated a sum of 2 Lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund towards flood relief efforts.

Sandakozhi 2 will now have a full stretch of post-production work for the next 40 days, and preparations are on to get it released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu on October 18. Lyca Productions would be involved in the TN release of the film after their successful association with Vishal in Irumbu Thirai, earlier this year.

Varu Sarathkumar, Raj Kiran, Ganja Karuppu, Madras fame Hari, Hareesh Peradi and many more prominent actors are a part of this sequel. Meanwhile, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s first single track Sengaruttan Paaraiyula for the film, which was released a few days back, has been received positively by his fans.