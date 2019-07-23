In Com Staff July 23 2019, 9.13 pm July 23 2019, 9.13 pm

Currently, Mohanlal is on a roll with one after the other of his movies turning out to be blockbusters. The actor is now busy with several projects and we had earlier reported that he has wrapped up shoot for his upcoming film Ittymaani: Made in China. After wrapping up this film, he has even started work on his next, Big Brother. This flick is directed by debutantes Jibi and Joju and it is touted to be a full-on entertainer. This movie's makers have also revealed that it would be an Onam release. Now, according to a report in a leading daily, the actor will be seen in dual roles in this film!

Joju, the co-director of the film, informed the media that Mohanlal would be seen in the role of both father and son, in this film. We have seen him take a chance at this earlier, in movies like Udayon and Ravanaprabhu and now he is at it again! “We would be showing Ittymaani’s father in only a few scenes and that was filmed in China,” the director told the media. Talking about the photo where the actor is seen as a Chinese martial artist, Joju said, “That was part of a song sequence we filmed that has Lal (Mohanlal) sir’s character as well as a few Tai Chi fighters. The character per se is not a martial artist in the movie.”