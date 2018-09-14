Jackie Shroff returns to Tamil cinema for Vikram Prabhu

Vikram Prabhu has had quite a rough run over the past few years with back to back failures at the box-office. His recent film 60 Vayadu Maaniram managed to impress critics but failed to make much progress at the box-office. The tall and handsome actor has Thuppakki Munai and Asuraguru lined up next and the star has also signed a new film.

Vikram Prabhu is teaming up with debut director Anbarasan for an action entertainer that will be produced by Singaravelan. The film has been titled Walter. The main cast has two more evergreen action heroes in the form of 'Action King' Arjun and Bollywood hunk Jackie Shroff. The title logo hints that Walter may be a cop film.

Jackie is remembered by Tamil audiences for his part in the classic Aaranya Kaandam. He also did Maayavan, which was released last year. Arjun, on the other hand, is red-hot in the market after the superhit Irumbu Thirai, where he played the stylish antagonist.

Arjun Reddy fame Radhan takes care of the music department in Walter after his recent outing in the Atharvaa - Megha Akash starrer Boomerang. We hope Vikram Prabhu can land a successful film again, with this project.