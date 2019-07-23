In Com Staff July 23 2019, 2.15 pm July 23 2019, 2.15 pm

The cinema industry boasts of many powerful couples who have been delivering hits one after the other. Suriya and Jyothika are surely among the topmost of them! Audiences expectations naturally rise when they come together. It is already known that Jyothika’s next film is titled Jackpot and it is being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. This film also stars Revathi in the lead, alongside Jyothika. Today, as Suriya celebrates his 44th birthday, he and his fans have gotten an amazing gift! The trailer of Jackpot has been unveiled and it is as hilarious as it can get! The two leading ladies have just owned the film with their acting, comic timing and amazing action sequences!

The trailer starts with the introduction of the two leading ladies, who are seen as cops in this film. Both Jyothika and Revathi look absolutely their part as two daring cops, who nobody wants to mess with. As the trailer proceeds, we see the duo bringing justice to the victims by going undercover in several attires and professions. What we love most about the trailer is that the makers have been able to break all gender stereotypes and shown what women can really do. In today’s times, when only male actors get all the limelight, such a film is necessary. Not just because it fuels women empowerment, but also because we are simply bored of seeing only a man doing all the fighting.

Watch the trailer here -