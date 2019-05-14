Jagjeet Sandhu's life is mighty interesting! Here are some facts...

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 8.36 pm May 14 2019, 8.36 pm

Jagjeet Sandhu is a theatre artist who has been doing movies for a few years now. This man has been giving great performances in Punjabi movies and has already got a set fanbase of his own. Jagjeet made his acting debut in the industry nearly 4 years ago and since then, he's acted in a number of films including Qissa Punjab, Rupinder Gandhi series, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Dakuan Da Munda, to name a few.

Here is all that you need to know about Punjabi actor Jagjeet Sandhu:

Name: Jagjeet Sandhu

Birthday: 8th June 1991

Place Of Birth: Himmatgarh Chhanna, district Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab

Parents: Gurdeep Singh Sandhu and Jasvir Kaur

Schooling: Senior Secondary School Almoh

College: Masters in Theatre Punjab University, Ripudamn College Nabha

Marital Status: Single

Presently lives in Chandigarh

Debut Project: Rupinder Gandhi

Originally wanted to be: An Actor

Favourite sport: Football

View this post on Instagram ਠੰਡ ਪਾ... @ijagjeetsandhu #jagjeetsandhu #sunday #black A post shared by Jagjeet Sandhu (@ijagjeetsandhu) on May 12, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

Favourite cuisine: Punjabi food

Favourite actor: Christian Bale

Favourite actress: Deepika Padukone

Hobbies: Watching movies and web series

Crazy about: His work and acting

Idolise: Positivity

Filmography: Jagjeet made his debut in the Punjabi film industry with Rupinder Gandhi (2015) as Bhola. In the same year, he was seen in Qissa Punjab playing the role of Speed. He has been a part of a Canadian Drama Film named Anatomy of Violence which was released in 2016 and was a part of Toronto Film festival. In 2017 we saw the actor in Rabb Da Radio, Rocky Mental and Rupinder Gandhi 2. In 2018, he offered spectacular performances in Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Dakuan Da Munda. In 2019, he appeared in Rabb Da Radio 2 for a cameo and will be seen leading in Train To Bikaner.