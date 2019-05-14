  3. Regional
Jagjeet Sandhu's life is mighty interesting! Here are some facts...

Regional

Jagjeet Sandhu's life is mighty interesting! Here are some facts...

Jagjeet made his debut in the Punjabi film industry with Rupinder Gandhi (2015) as Bhola.

back
Dakuan Da MundaJagjeet SandhuQissa PunjabRabb Da RadioRocky MentalRupinder Gandhi 2Rupinder Gandhi seriessajjan singh rangrootTrending In Punjab
nextBheeshma: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's film to go on floors in June

within