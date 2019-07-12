In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.45 pm July 12 2019, 9.45 pm

It is already known that Jai and Athulya Ravi are pairing up for SA Chandrasekhar’s next, which has been titled Capemari. The film’s shooting has already started and the team is planning to release it by this year’s end. This is even more special as it will mark Jai’s 25th film. Now, another interesting update has come along. According to a press release, Jai and Athulya will be seen together again in debutant Vetriselvan SK’s film, which is said to an action drama. A report in the leading daily states that the shooting for the same has already begun in Chennai! This surely is an interesting update!

Talking to the daily, the director said, “If I have to label the genre of my film, the story will fall under the action, crime and romance. Jai plays a software professional, while Athulya plays his love interest. He is an ordinary guy that one would come across in our day-to-day life. But he will get into a situation that will urge him to take revenge. I wanted a zestful, young actor who could pull off this role and I felt Jai will be apt for the film. He, too, liked the story.” Delving into more details about the film, the director also told the leading daily that Sunil, who is Vaibhav’s brother, will be seen in a pivotal role for this one. “Actor Sunil, Vaibhav’s brother, who recently starred in Seethakaathi, will essay an important role. We are still on the lookout for an actor to play a negative role. We will be making announcements regarding the rest of the cast and crew soon,” he added.