image
  3. Regional
Jai, Varu Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa's Neeya 2 to release on May 10!

Regional

Jai, Varu Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa's Neeya 2 to release on May 10!

Jai is making his Mollywood debut with the Mammootty movie Madura Raja, which is a sequel to the Megastar's earlier blockbuster Pokiri Raja.

back
Catherine TresaEntertainmentjaiJarugandiNeeya 2raai laxmiregionalVaru Sarathkumar
nextBhanu Sree plays Jai’s love interest in Breaking News with 90 minutes of CG work

within