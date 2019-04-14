Jai, Varu Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa's Neeya 2 to release on May 10!

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 1.42 pm April 14 2019, 1.42 pm

Actor Jai was last seen on screen in the 2018 movie Jarugandi, which wasn't received well by the audiences. However, he is gearing up for an amazing 2019 with a number of biggies in his kitty. This list includes the Mammootty-starrer Malayalam movie Madhura Raja, the multi-starrer Venkat Prabhu directorial Party, Breaking News and the much expected Neeya 2 with three beautiful leading ladies. Madhura Raja hit screens today and has been receiving a positive response while there are a lot of expectations for Neeya 2, which will also be hitting screens soon. The production house has announced May 10th as the movie's release date!

Yesterday, there was an announcement that the release date of Neeya 2 would be made public today and as promised, the makers have released a poster confirming that the movie would be hitting screens on May 10th! This movie, starring Jai in the lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raai Laxmi and Catherine Tresa as the female leads, is directed by L Suresh and produced by A Sridhar, under his Jumbo Cinemas banner. Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 composer Shabir is scoring the music for this movie, which will have cinematography by Rajavel Mohan and editing by Gopi Krishna. A unit insider states, "We are excited that our movie is having a theatrical release on May 10th, as it will be perfect for the family audiences to watch for the summer vacations!"

Jai is making his Mollywood debut with the Mammootty movie Madura Raja, which is a sequel to the Megastar's earlier blockbuster Pokiri Raja. Party, starring Jai, Shiva, Chandramouli and a number of other stars in the lead, was supposed to have released on April 5 but has been pushed to a later date due to unknown reasons. There are also reports that Jai will be joining hands with veteran director SA Chandrasekar for a movie based on a social cause. He is also working on a sports-based movie with director Gopi Nainar of Aramm fame. This movie also stars Aishwarya Rajesh as the female lead. Stay tuned for further updates...