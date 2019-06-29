In Com Staff June 29 2019, 3.12 pm June 29 2019, 3.12 pm

Actor Jai who is known more for his resemblance with Thalapathy Vijay has signed a film with the latter’s father SA Chandrasekhar titled as Capemari. This word is a local Chennai lingo which means a fraudster. This film is Jai’s landmark 25th film and incidentally will be the swan song of director Chandrasekhar. The film will have two heroines who Jai will be seen romancing. They are Athulya Ravi and Vaibhavi Shandilya. The team met the press for a media interaction and discussed a lot about the film. Siddharth Vipin is scoring music and Satish is handling cinematography for Capemari. The film's shooting has already commenced and the team plans to release the film before this year end.

When Jai rose to speak about the film, he said, “Actually people dissuaded me from taking up this project as they said SAC sir is very strict. It was true that the first few days of the shoot was like a military camp. But later I started feeling that I was actually working in my buddy Venkat Prabhu’s film. SAC has given me a lot of freedom to explore my character. I am also amazed by his punctuality and sincerity towards work. Having worked with Vijay in Bhagavathy, I can understand where Vijay’s discipline must have come from”. Jai also jocularly said that when SAC narrated the script of Capemari to him, he wondered if the director had kept some hidden camera inside his house as the character in the story was exactly like him.