Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 2.31 pm August 15 2019, 2.31 pm

It is already well-known that Malayalam film Jallikkettu, which is being directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is based on the short story ‘Maoist’, penned by S Hareesh. This film will see Antony Varghese playing the lead role. It also stars Chemban Vinod Jose and Sabumon Abdusamad, among a few others. There were many rumours going around that Chemban Vinod Jose would be seen playing a primitive man in this film. As many were waiting for a confirmation on this, Chemban himself uploaded a picture of himself from the film and revealed the look of his character! The picture uploaded by him is truly wonderful as we see him transforming from a primitive man, stage by stage.

The actor uploaded the picture on Instagram and many were left intrigued by the same. While we do not know what this picture’s connection to the plotline is, it hints at some sort of character development. The picture shows Chemban transforming from a primitive man to a developed man. Everyone is familiar with such a phenomenon wherein we were taught that man’s development happened over many years and slowly he learnt to stand up straight, hunt and gather food. This sure has left many wondering about the film and the anticipation level has reached new heights. Even the posters of the film, which were released earlier, created quite a stir among the audience.

See Chemban Vinod Jose's post below:

View this post on Instagram Jallikkettu😎😎 A post shared by Chemban Vinod Jose (@chembanvinod) on Aug 13, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Girish Gangadharan has cranked the camera and Deepu Joseph is the editor for Jallikkettu. As the director is known for his award-winning films like Ee Ma Yau, Amen, Angamaly Diaries, City of God and Nayakan, a lot is expected from this project too. Let’s see how it all turns out to be at the Box Office. The film gives the vibe of old Hollywood films and it is known to be set in the background of a village. To know more, stay tuned!