Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes a massive hit in the elections

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 8.48 pm May 23 2019, 8.48 pm

Power star Pawan Kalyan entered politics as the Youth Wing Leader of his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam party. However, when Chiru merged his party with the Indian National Congress, Pawan Kalyan took a break from politics. He resurfaced on the political arena in 2014, when he floated his own party, the Jana Sena party, on March 14, 2014. After initially campaigning for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - BJP coalition, Pawan decided to actively enter politics full-time, in 2017. In the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections, Pawan's Jana Sena formed a coalition with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M). This coalition contested from all the 175 legislative assemblies in Andhra.

Pawan Kalyan himself contested from two different constituencies - Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. This is the first time that Pawan Kalyan is contesting the elections and he was expected to make quite an impression as the political rallies and campaigns of his party attracted huge crowds and there was a lot of buzz surrounding his active entry into politics. The BSP chief Mayawati even went to the extent of calling Pawan Kalyan the new Chief Ministerial face of the state. Of the two constituencies in which he contested from, Pawan Kalyan is trailing the YSRCP candidate Nagireddy Tippala in the Gajuwaka constituency and in the Bhimavaram constituency, he is trailing both the YSRCP candidate Grandhi Srinivas and TDP candidate Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu).

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan loses Assembly election from both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. @nistula — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) May 23, 2019

It is widely reported that Pawan Kalyan would lose both these seats. Among the coalition, the seat sharing was divided by Jana Sena contesting from 140 Assembly seats, with BSP getting 21 seats, CPI having 7 and CPI-M getting 7. In all these 175 seats, the coalition is only leading in only 1 seat - the Razole Assembly seat in East Godavari with the Jana Sena candidate Rapaka Vara Prasad leading in the vote count, till now. It remains to be seen how Pawan Kalyan reacts to this abject defeat.