Janakaraj, the veteran Tamil comedian to do a political satire titled Obama Ungalukkaaga, Prithvi to play a cameo

It is the season of elections now and adhering strictly to the adage, ‘make hay while the Sun shines’ Kollywood is churning out many films which fall under the political genre. While the recent release of RJ Balaji’s LKG, a politics-centric film did very well at the box office, we will soon have the Suriya starrer NGK directed by Selvaraghavan also falling in the same slot. To add to the list there is one more film which is interestingly titled as Obama Ungalukkaaga discussing politics.

Directed by Balakrishna, Obama Ungalukkaaga will have director Pandiarajan’s son Prithvi and veteran comedian Janakaraj in lead roles. New comer Poornisha plays the heroine. About the film and its story, our sources state, “Obama Ungalukkaaga is about two cab drivers in Chennai whose life undergoes a change with the entry of a minister’s daughter”. There are many political references in the film and there is also a very popular actor who is making his cameo in the film. The unit has kept the name under suspense.

The shooting of the film has been done under 25 days in Chennai and now the film is under post-production with re-recording going on. Janakaraj has to commence his dubbing and once he is done with his dubbing, the film will be totally completed. Janakaraj had taken a sabbatical of sorts and was recently seen in the film Dha Dha 87. A talented and a versatile artist, Janakaraj had been a part of many interesting films in his career.