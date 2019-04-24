  3. Regional
Janakaraj, the veteran Tamil comedian to do a political satire titled Obama Ungalukkaaga, Prithvi to play a cameo

Directed by Balakrishna, Obama Ungalukkaaga will have director Pandiarajan’s son Prithvi and veteran comedian Janakaraj in lead roles. It is a politics-centric film.

