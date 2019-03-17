Jasmine Sandlas' London show did not go as planned, here's what went wrong!

Jasmine Sandlas stays surrounded by controversies all the time. She was recently in London for a show and things didn't really go as per the plan. The 'baghavat' singer was heard arguing with her DJ on stage and she even used the F-word in front of a crowd that also had kids and young teenage girls. We will show you the video from the event but first, let's tell you what exactly happened.

So Jasmine was supposed to perform for an all-girl crowd in Park Inn at Heathrow (London) and she reached the venue nearly 30 minutes late. This further pushed forward her entry on the stage and while the crowd waited eagerly for their favourite singer, she walked in after nearly one hour!

The DJ, named Nikku from USR DJs, was drunk (as per sources) and equally pissed off at Jasmine's late arrival. The man uttered harsh words to Sandlas for being late and she went on to abuse him on the mic and after accusing him of disrespectful and unprofessional behaviour, called for the security to take care of him.

This is what the argument sounded like:

The ones who attended the event thought that both the parties were at fault. While some backed Jasmine and pointed fingers at the DJ for being heavily drunk on stage, the others thought that Sandlas should have acted maturely and should not have insulted the DJ the way she did. They opined that Jasmine should have let the promoters or the security take care of the issue and should have walked off the stage to return when the air is cleared.

By the way, the promoter of the show was ADH, a former singer.

The show was overbooked with more than 200 extra tickets sold; this was way above the threshold limit. One of the comments in an Instagram post stated, "I was there last night and it was a massive flop on everyone’s part. The organisers added 200+ more seats making the venue heaving with stinky sweaty women. You had no chance getting anywhere near the girl to even see wtf she was wearing. I only just saw her this morning when she posted on her own Insta! Our table was supposed to be alot closer but because it was oversold, we were pushed way back. The PA was crap and not funny. Jasmine came out over an hour late, kept dropping F bombs every few seconds, and there were kids there, she was only live acapella NOT throughout the actual trakk, the back and forth between her and the dj was very unprofessional. She said something first and the dj replied that she was the one who was late, and that’s how it started. But even after she finished the dj continued to disrespect her talking about her wearing sunglasses and the worst when he said ‘Jasmine is in room 6-0-Tramp!’ Shit-show all around!"

That's the word from one of the attendees who had paid a price for the show. Evidently, the chaotic arrangement and the on-stage argument must have added to the discontent of the crowd that was there to have time off. Also, a few of the ladies later messaged Jasmine as to why the promoters allowed nearly 15 men to loiter in the venue when it was a girls only night. Jasmine took to Snapchat and asked for an explanation and also went on to apologise for the discomfort that the attendees had to bear.

After this episode, we tried to get in touch with DJ Nikku but the man chose to stay mum over this controversy.

What do you think, who was more at fault?

Pic courtesy: Ghaint Punjab