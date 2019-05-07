  3. Regional
Jassie Gill and Dwayne to collaborate for a song!

Regional

Jassie Gill and Dwayne to collaborate for a song!

Jassie Gill will soon be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Panga.

back
Dwayne BravoGippy GrewalHarbhajan SinghHazel KeechJassie GillPollywoodPunjabiSargun MehtaTrending In PunjabYograj SinghYuvraj Singh
nextWe just can't stop dancing to 'Ambersar De Papad' from Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh!

within