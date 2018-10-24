Jayalalithaa biopic: Director Lingusamy latest to join the bandwagon

If there’s one plotline that is being grossly pulled in by directors in Kollywood, it is the recreation of late CM Jayalalithaa’s life on screen. First, it was AL Vijay who announced a biopic to be produced by the makers of Ranveer Singh’s 83. After the announcement, Priyadarshini and veteran director Bharathiraja came forward saying that they too are working on a biopic of their own.

And now, Jeyananth Dhivakaran, TTV Dhinakaran’s nephew, has put out an update through his Facebook page. Jeyananth revealed that Lingusamy is working on a biopic of Jayalalithaa himself, and has started the groundwork for the same. The director, who has just delivered a decent hit at the box office with Sandakozhi 2, has been silently collecting information on the life of the actress-turned-politician.

Lingusamy’s version will attempt to throw more light on the lives of Sasikala and her husband Natarajan, trying to uncover truths which have been hidden from the public. Reportedly, top ADMK leaders and close associates of Jayalalithaa have agreed to reveal information to the director.

While it may be too early to start the guessing game on who will be playing the lead, sources say that Lingusamy has plans of approaching Nayanthara once he completes the research work for the script.