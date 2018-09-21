image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Jayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!

Regional

Jayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   September 21 2018, 10.05 pm
back
BiopicEntertainmentJayalalithaakollywoodregionalThe Iron Lady
nextAn eminent writer joins RRR, Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer
ALSO READ

Govinda's revival possible through Vijay Mallya's THUG story?

Rajkumar Hirani confesses to tweaking Sanju script

Shraddha Kapoor’s Saina Nehwal finds her love interest in Saqib Saleem