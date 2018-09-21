Jayalalithaa biopic: First poster of The Iron Lady is out now!

Talks of a biopic on the veteran actress and late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa have been going on since her demise in 2016. Finally, it’s coming to life as on Thursday, Sarkar director A.R. Murugadoss unveiled the title poster of the project that’s called The Iron Lady.

This movie is to be directed by Priyadhaarshini who had earlier helmed Shakti with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. A close look at the poster, and we realise that it doesn’t provide any details on the cast and crew of the film. So, additional details on the team are yet to be announced. Reports suggest that a grand inauguration ceremony will be organised pretty soon.

Piryadhaarshini spoke to News18, “Since my childhood, I have grown up seeing her. She has been an inspirational and an iconic woman, our 'amma' (mother). She inspired me to do a film based on her life. We are planning to begin shoot on February 24, 2019. It is a huge project. We are doing research for the film. The film will cover Jayalalithaa’s early years as an actress till Jayalalithaa’s final days. There are so many responsibilities to do a film like this one and we need to invest more time for this film.”

While, the details on the casting remain a tight-lipped secret, speculations suggest that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay the role of Jayalalithaa. But, Varalaxmi clarified it in a tweet that nothing has been finalized as of now. So, we have no option but to await for an official announcement.